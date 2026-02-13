Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Norway and France have signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with key capabilities in surveillance, situational awareness, and air-to-ground weapons. This was reported by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in the first phase, the country will provide Kyiv with 4.2 billion Norwegian kroner (about 440 million US dollars - ed.), while France will guarantee a loan of about 3 billion Norwegian kroner (about 315 million US dollars - ed.).

These projects reflect Ukraine's most urgent priorities and will have a rapid effect - Sandvik assured.

It is indicated that the support includes the acquisition of flexible gliding bombs from the French defense industry – weapons that "Ukraine is already using and has requested."

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that 99% of all military aid to Ukraine came from NATO.

Zelenskyy stated that Norway is ready to join in preparing steps for Ukraine's recovery