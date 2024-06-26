North Korea probably unsuccessfully launched a ballistic missile-Yonhap

The launch of a North Korean ballistic missile probably ended unsuccessfully. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency with reference to the South Korean military, reports UNN.

Details

North Korea at 05:30 local time launched an unknown ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area towards the sea of Japan, but it is estimated that the launch ended in failure the Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Seoul added that the intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States are conducting an analysis.

"The rocket launched on Wednesday flew about 250 km. It seems that a supersonic missile test took place, but it ended in failure," a military source said.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the russian federation