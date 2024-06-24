ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 5174 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98947 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109665 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 125280 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192305 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235500 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144644 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369545 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181990 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149682 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the russian federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16160 views

The United States, South Korea and Japan have condemned the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and russia. They stressed that the supply of North Korean weapons to russia violates UN resolutions, threatens stability in Northeast Asia and Europe, and continues the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemned the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and the russian federation

The United States, South Korea and Japan condemn the deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and russia, in particular the supply of weapons from the DPRK to russia. This is stated in a joint statement of the three countries, published on the website of the US State Department, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the development of partnership between the DPRK and russia should cause serious concern to all those who are interested in preserving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as those who support the people of Ukraine, who defend their freedom and independence from russia's brutal aggression.

It is noted that the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between North Korea and russia during the visit of russian leader putin to Pyongyang on June 19 indicates the strengthening of military cooperation. Countries condemn the supply of weapons from North Korea to russia, as it prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people, violates UN Security Council resolutions and threatens stability in both Northeast Asia and Europe.

The United States, South Korea and Japan reaffirm their intention to further strengthen diplomatic and security cooperation in order to counter the threats posed by the DPRK to regional and global security and prevent an escalation of the situation

- the message says.

The United States also reiterated its commitments to protect South Korea and Japan.

Japan, South Korea, and China agree to continue the denuclearization of North Korea27.05.24, 17:53 • 21171 view

The United States, Korea and Japan also confirm that the path to dialogue remains open, and call on the DPRK to stop further provocations and return to negotiations.

Recall

On June 18, putin visited Pyongyang for the first time since 2000, where he met with Kim Jong-Un. They signed an agreement on strategic partnership, in which they emphasized the desire to expand economic and military cooperation.

US Presidential Administration spokesman John Kirby said that the United States is concerned about the deepening of relations between the two countries, in particular, how this will affect the war in Ukraine and security on the Korean Peninsula. It was noted that putin's visit to North Korea will deepen military ties between the two countries, contrary to UN resolutions.

In South Korea, they explained what the court's decision on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine depends on21.06.24, 16:59 • 29256 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
