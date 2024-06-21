In South Korea, they explained what the court's decision on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine depends on

Depending on how Russia cooperates with North Korea, Seoul may reconsider the issue of transferring lethal military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by South Korea's national security adviser Jang Ho Jin, writes Yonhap, reports UNN.

Details

The official confirmed that Seoul will reconsider the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on mutual defense in the event of war.

There are various options for providing weapons, and our position on the latest developments between Russia and North Korea depends on how Russia approaches the situation in the future - by stating Jang Ho Jin.

Addition

Sources of the publication in the government add that among the potential weapons that are being considered are 155 – mm artillery shells, as well as air defense systems that Ukraine needs.

However, in public statements, Seoul officials remain uncertain about the types of weapons they can transfer to Ukraine. Probably, in this way, Seoul is trying to put pressure on Moscow to get it from the transfer of key military technologies to Pyongyang.

Context

So far, South Korea has provided Kiev with only non-lethal assistance. According to the law on foreign trade, a country cannot export weapons except for "peaceful purposes".

Recall

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won seok has warned that North Korea may sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles in addition to supplying short-range ballistic missiles for strikes on Ukraine.