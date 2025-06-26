North Korea may send more troops to Russia in July or August for Ukraine war - Seoul

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing an intelligence agency briefing, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes "Russia may be readying to mount a large-scale assault against Ukraine in July or August", South Korean member of parliament Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after the closed-door briefing.

"The timing of the additional deployment is such that it could happen as early as July or August," Lee said, adding that the agency cited a new mobilization of troops for deployment by North Korea and a recent visit to Pyongyang by a senior security official of the Russian president as grounds for its assessment.

In exchange for North Korea's supply of artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems, Lee said, citing the NIS briefing.

After months of silence, both North Korea and Russia have revealed information about the deployment of North Korean troops and their role in Moscow's offensive against Ukraine to recapture the Kursk region.

Both countries said the cooperation is based on a treaty signed by their leaders last June that includes a mutual defense pact.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul