North Korea may send more troops to Russia in July or August for Ukraine war - Seoul

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
08:26 AM • 10422 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44547 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32151 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 37984 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 53891 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 87112 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 92803 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 90829 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 86099 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65176 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 36407 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 60851 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 62952 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 62486 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 46638 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”09:58 AM • 7572 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 44580 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 82168 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 88623 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 97089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 18858 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 36585 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 44794 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 40472 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 75842 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

North Korea may send more troops to Russia in July or August for Ukraine war - Seoul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

South Korea claims North Korea may send troops to Russia in July or August and continues to supply weapons. In exchange for ammunition and missiles, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellites and missile guidance systems.

North Korea may send more troops to Russia in July or August for Ukraine war - Seoul

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing an intelligence agency briefing, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes "Russia may be readying to mount a large-scale assault against Ukraine in July or August", South Korean member of parliament Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after the closed-door briefing.

"The timing of the additional deployment is such that it could happen as early as July or August," Lee said, adding that the agency cited a new mobilization of troops for deployment by North Korea and a recent visit to Pyongyang by a senior security official of the Russian president as grounds for its assessment.

In exchange for North Korea's supply of artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems, Lee said, citing the NIS briefing.

After months of silence, both North Korea and Russia have revealed information about the deployment of North Korean troops and their role in Moscow's offensive against Ukraine to recapture the Kursk region.

Both countries said the cooperation is based on a treaty signed by their leaders last June that includes a mutual defense pact.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers died in battles for Russia against Ukraine - Seoul30.04.25, 08:51 • 5129 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Reuters
Pyongyang
North Korea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9