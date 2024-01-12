North Korea denies Russia's use of Korean-made missiles in the war against Ukraine

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has declared that the accusations of Russia's use of North Korean missiles in the war against Ukraine are groundless. This was stated by Kim Song, the DPRK's permanent representative to the UN, KCNA reports, UNN writes .

Details

The DPRK does not consider it necessary to comment on every unfounded US accusation - Kim Song said, commenting on Russia's alleged use of North Korean missiles in the war against Ukraine.

Kim Sung on Thursday said that the UN Security Council meeting initiated by the United States on January 10 to discuss the supply of missiles to Russia from the DPRK is evidence of US attempts to undermine the foundations of international peace and security in violation of the principles of the UN Charter.

Sohn called the war in Ukraine a "Ukrainian crisis" that was created by the United States to "encroach on Russia's reasonable and just security interests and to facilitate NATO's advance to the East. Therefore, Washington will never be able to avoid its responsibility.

A North Korean representative said that the DPRK had nothing to do with the topic of the January 10 UN Security Council meeting, noting that the US convening it "is a clear reflection of their plight" and evidence of "a lack of strength and means in the strategic confrontation with Russia.

Recall

The US State Department announces sanctions against one Russian and three Russian companies for "transferring missiles from the DPRK to Russia.

On Wednesday, January 10, seven members of the UN Security Council accused Russia of using its position as a permanent member of the Council to buy North Korean missiles and attack Ukraine.