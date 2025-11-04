“Not Worse Than the NBA”: Inside Favbet Team’s Bootcamps

Favbet Team emerged in May 2024. It took the squad just over a year to transform into a full-fledged esports team with its own style. And they did it under extreme conditions. Their first bootcamps took place during long power outages, forcing players to train to the sounds of air raid sirens and generators — right on the edge of what’s possible. Yet they pulled through.

Photo: Favbet Team

e roster of Favbet Team includes ambitious and seasoned esports athletes — each with a unique vibe that shapes the team’s distinctive energy.

Vladyslav "bondik" Nechyporchuk, the captain and strategist, has been in the game for 17 years and still burns with passion for competition. Yevhen "j3kie" Serhachev — a rifler and the soul of the team. Max "Marix" Kugener — a rifler from Luxembourg with Ukrainian roots, who learned the language and came to Ukraine during the war to join the team. Oleksandr "Smash" Turchyn — a rifler and a model of discipline for his teammates. Danylo "t3ns1on" Kashura — the calm, composed sniper. And Ihor "crush" Shevchenko — the analyst and coach who dissects opponents’ games down to the atom.

Behind Favbet Team stands a powerful media crew that produces top-notch content for the team’s YouTube channel.

Photo: Favbet Team

his year marks the team’s third bootcamp in Ukraine — and this time, everything is fine-tuned to perfection.

"A proper bootcamp is everything that’s better than online practice. We spend time together, grow stronger mentally — as teammates and as friends. We don’t waste energy on cooking or daily routines, so we can fully focus on training," explains the team’s sports director, Bohdan Rekhteta.

What a Typical Day at Favbet Team Bootcamp Looks Like

Days at Favbet Team follow a strict schedule: wake-up, breakfast, theory hour, practice, lunch, a short rest, then long hours of gaming.

"On average, we train together for 7–8 hours a day. Plus, everyone can do individual practice if they have the energy. We have a recovery hour from 4 to 5 p.m. — the guys can just lie down, watch a show, or get some fresh air. We also take one or two days off per bootcamp — usually to relax, grill some meat, and talk. It’s important to clear your head from Counter-Strike," says Rekhteta.

Despite the tight schedule, the players feel at ease.

"I usually wake up later than the others, make myself a coffee, warm up with a few games to get into rhythm. Then we gather for our briefing, discuss key points, and practice together. It’s a few hours of working through theory in real matches. After lunch, we’re back at the PCs until evening. Later, everyone decides for themselves — to rest or to keep grinding," says j3kie.

Friends in and Outside the Game: The Secret to Team Chemistry

The first bootcamp was where it all began — the players met in person for the first time and started building trust and understanding. Over the past year, they’ve grown both as athletes and as individuals. This time, the team’s communication is deeper and more natural.

Photo: Favbet Team

"Big results are impossible without team chemistry, motivation, and mutual support. I’m happy to see the guys become real-life friends — they talk about anything, help each other out. They’re a true team and a real brotherhood," says Rekhteta.

At the moment, Favbet Team ranks 65th in the HLTV world standings and 49th in Europe according to Valve’s rating. The team’s next goal is to break into and solidify their place in the top 50. The biggest challenge? The inability to travel to LAN tournaments — where the most ranking points are earned.

"Out of the 48 teams above us, 45 have played LANs. If we had that opportunity, we’d probably be somewhere in the top 30," explains bondik.

Still, Favbet Team proves that you don’t need to leave Ukraine to grow in esports. The team gathers locally, builds a supportive environment, and keeps progressing — step by step. That’s what makes their bootcamps "not worse than the NBA."