In the 108th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, UAV operators are sent to retrieve downed drones in the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to the movement's agents, the regiment's command, instead of providing the units with everything necessary, forces UAV operators to take deadly risks by retrieving downed drones from the "gray zone". Those who refuse to carry out these orders are openly intimidated with transfer to the infantry.

As a result of such actions, at least three servicemen died - two from FPV drones, the third was blown up by a mine. At the same time, the command refused to organize the evacuation of three UAV operators.

Recall

UNN reported that on September 16, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the Zaporizhzhia region. The driver and passenger were injured and received medical assistance.