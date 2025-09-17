$41.180.06
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 5614 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 10532 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 17369 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 31530 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38208 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38087 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 102093 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 119404 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53773 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

No return from there: the command of the 108th regiment of the Russian Federation sends UAV operators to retrieve downed drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Refusal to obey orders leads to transfer to the infantry, which has already resulted in the deaths of three servicemen.

No return from there: the command of the 108th regiment of the Russian Federation sends UAV operators to retrieve downed drones

In the 108th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, UAV operators are sent to retrieve downed drones in the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to the movement's agents, the regiment's command, instead of providing the units with everything necessary, forces UAV operators to take deadly risks by retrieving downed drones from the "gray zone". Those who refuse to carry out these orders are openly intimidated with transfer to the infantry.

As a result of such actions, at least three servicemen died - two from FPV drones, the third was blown up by a mine. At the same time, the command refused to organize the evacuation of three UAV operators.

Recall

UNN reported that on September 16, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the Zaporizhzhia region. The driver and passenger were injured and received medical assistance.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine