No registration in the State Register - no compensation: Ministry of Justice urges property owners to update data

Without entering ownership data into the State Register of Rights, it is impossible to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program. If the property was registered before 2013, owners can confirm their right for free - through a notary, CSC, or online in "Diia". This was reminded by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

The Ministry of Justice reminds that under martial law, it is critically important to enter information about your real estate into the State Register of Rights.

If your ownership right was registered before 2013, this can be done for free. To do this, you need to contact a notary or CSC within the region where the property is located, or submit an application online through the "Diia" portal (except for Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and the city of Kyiv) - the agency reports.

The Ministry of Justice explained why it is important to register ownership in the State Register of Rights if you acquired it before 2013:

without documentary confirmation of ownership (an extract from the State Register of Rights), you will not be able to get a loan secured by real estate, as this is a mandatory condition for most banks;

official registration in the State Register of Rights confirms your rights to real estate, which protects you from possible fraud or attempts to challenge ownership by other persons;

registration of real estate in the State Register of Rights is a necessary condition for participation in the state program "Recovery" for property restoration and obtaining compensation for destroyed and damaged property;

registration of ownership in the State Register of Rights ensures clarity in the legal status of ownership, which is important when concluding agreements such as purchase and sale, donation, and inheritance;

without registering ownership in the electronic register, you will not be able to quickly sell, rent out, or inherit real estate.

