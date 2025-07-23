$41.770.05
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
No registration in the State Register - no compensation: Ministry of Justice urges property owners to update data

Kyiv

The Ministry of Justice reminds that to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program, it is necessary to enter property ownership data into the State Register of Rights. Property owners registered before 2013 can do this free of charge through a notary, ASC, or online via "Diia."

No registration in the State Register - no compensation: Ministry of Justice urges property owners to update data

Without entering ownership data into the State Register of Rights, it is impossible to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program. If the property was registered before 2013, owners can confirm their right for free - through a notary, CSC, or online in "Diia". This was reminded by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Justice reminds that under martial law, it is critically important to enter information about your real estate into the State Register of Rights.

If your ownership right was registered before 2013, this can be done for free. To do this, you need to contact a notary or CSC within the region where the property is located, or submit an application online through the "Diia" portal (except for Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and the city of Kyiv)

 - the agency reports.

The Ministry of Justice explained why it is important to register ownership in the State Register of Rights if you acquired it before 2013:

  • without documentary confirmation of ownership (an extract from the State Register of Rights), you will not be able to get a loan secured by real estate, as this is a mandatory condition for most banks;
    • official registration in the State Register of Rights confirms your rights to real estate, which protects you from possible fraud or attempts to challenge ownership by other persons;
      • registration of real estate in the State Register of Rights is a necessary condition for participation in the state program "Recovery" for property restoration and obtaining compensation for destroyed and damaged property;
        • registration of ownership in the State Register of Rights ensures clarity in the legal status of ownership, which is important when concluding agreements such as purchase and sale, donation, and inheritance;
          • without registering ownership in the electronic register, you will not be able to quickly sell, rent out, or inherit real estate.

