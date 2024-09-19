No power outages planned in Ukraine on Friday - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on September 20. The power company is asking people to use electrical appliances rationally during the evening hours of maximum consumption.
On Friday, September 20, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 20
Nevertheless, power engineers are asking Ukrainians to rationally use powerful electrical appliances during the evening hours of maximum consumption.
Recall
The International Energy Agency estimates that Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach six gigawatts in the winter . In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of