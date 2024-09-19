No power outages planned in Ukraine on Friday - Ukrenergo

On Friday, September 20, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 20 - the company said in a statement.

Nevertheless, power engineers are asking Ukrainians to rationally use powerful electrical appliances during the evening hours of maximum consumption.

The International Energy Agency estimates that Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach six gigawatts in the winter . In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of