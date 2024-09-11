No power outages in Ukraine tomorrow, but Ukrainians are urged to save “light”

Tomorrow in Ukraine there are no plans to turn off the power, but call to save electricity from 18:00 to 22:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 12. Please consume electricity sparingly," the statement said.

In addition, Ukrainians were urged not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 18:00 to 22:00.

