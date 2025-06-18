NMT-2025: The first test results are now available online

The results of the first seven sessions of the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) have been posted in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on June 18, writes UNN.

From today, participants who took part in the main NMT sessions up to and including June 5 can find out their results on a scale of 100-200 points. The relevant information is posted in personal accounts - the center said.

The "NMT-2025 Result" tab, as noted, provides the option to generate an Information Card for the NMT participant, which is required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine. In addition, participants can download a card with results by subject.

Participants of the main NMT sessions who were tested after June 5 will receive their results in their personal accounts by July 4.

Participants who have already received their results and need to submit the original document with the NMT results to a foreign educational institution will be able to order an extract from the NMT results (a certificate with the signature of the Director of UCEQA and the seal of the institution) from July 4. This document is not required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine.