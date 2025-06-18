$41.530.01
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
09:18 AM • 6674 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16564 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
06:55 AM • 20220 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38746 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78635 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 207989 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217580 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198833 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228095 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192409 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
NMT-2025: The first test results are now available online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Participants of the main NMT sessions until June 5 can check their results in their personal account. The results of those who were tested later will be available until July 4.

NMT-2025: The first test results are now available online

The results of the first seven sessions of the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) have been posted in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on June 18, writes UNN.

From today, participants who took part in the main NMT sessions up to and including June 5 can find out their results on a scale of 100-200 points. The relevant information is posted in personal accounts

- the center said.

The "NMT-2025 Result" tab, as noted, provides the option to generate an Information Card for the NMT participant, which is required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine. In addition, participants can download a card with results by subject. 

Participants of the main NMT sessions who were tested after June 5 will receive their results in their personal accounts by July 4.

Participants who have already received their results and need to submit the original document with the NMT results to a foreign educational institution will be able to order an extract from the NMT results (a certificate with the signature of the Director of UCEQA and the seal of the institution) from July 4. This document is not required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Education
