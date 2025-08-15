Nine accomplices of the occupiers received sentences for the fake Russian referendum in Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on new sentences for collaborators who, during the occupation of Kherson region, organized an illegal "referendum" in favor of Russia. Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, nine participants received up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, eight of the collaborators will serve their sentences in Ukraine, while another perpetrator was sentenced in absentia, as she is hiding in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

According to the case materials, the group's organizer is a resident of Beryslav district, who, after the community was captured, began cooperating with the aggressor and headed the occupation "election commission No. 826". - stated the Security Service.

During the fake plebiscite, they went around local residents, distributed "ballots" and campaigned to support the "annexation" of Kherson region to the Russian Federation. After de-occupation, the collaborators tried to avoid responsibility, but SBU counterintelligence officers documented their crimes, established their whereabouts and detained eight members of the group in February 2024.

Adjusted combined Russian strikes on Odesa: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court found all nine guilty under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration and participation in an illegal referendum).

Measures are underway to bring to justice the group leader, who is in the temporarily occupied territory.

The investigation was carried out by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson regions under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent network that was preparing for a new Russian shelling of Odesa region