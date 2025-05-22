Nine children returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, nine children were rescued from the occupied territories. Among them is a girl who was barely rescued due to the lack of medicine.
Ukraine managed to return nine children from the temporarily occupied territory. Among them is a girl who was barely rescued due to the lack of quality medicine in the territories occupied by Russian invaders, reported the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.
Details
Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another nine Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. These children have experienced severe trials. Among them is a girl who was barely rescued due to the lack of quality medical care in the occupation
Yermak also said that a boy was rescued, whom Russian soldiers locked in the basement with his mother while their father was tortured in the next room, and at school they were forced to glorify the Russian invaders.
Sisters who had not left home for almost three years because of the ongoing shelling and Russian tanks nearby, as well as a girl who did not have access to Ukrainian online education because the occupiers blocked communication, also returned to safety
Yermak also expressed gratitude to the Save Ukraine team and partners for their assistance in organizing this rescue mission.
We are fulfilling the President's task — to return all children
Addition
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that a 15-year-old teenager was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine back to his father.
Yermak reported that Ukraine managed to return a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.