Night missile attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv: rescuers showed the consequences

The fire after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv was liquidated, a warehouse and 6 cars were damaged, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

"On the morning of May 31, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv. As a result of the shelling, a warehouse caught fire on the territory of a private household with a service station and a car wash located on it, in the Goloseevsky District of the city. the fire was localized on an area of 120 square meters. m at 05:55, and at 06:00 - liquidated," the State Emergency Service reported in social networks.

As noted, there were no dead or injured.

"As a result of the attack, a warehouse and 6 cars were damaged," the State Emergency Service noted.

