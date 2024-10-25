Night Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, air defense defenses repelled an attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. The falling debris caused localized fires and damage to power lines, with no casualties.
Throughout the night, air defense defenses repelled an attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. The falling debris caused local fires and damage to power lines, no one was injured, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with a UAV. The alert was announced twice and lasted more than 4 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties. In one of the districts of the region, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets, a grass flooring caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. In another area, the wreckage of an enemy UAV damaged a power line and caused a fire in the dead wood. The fire was extinguished
According to him, operational services continue to record the consequences of the enemy attack.
