Night drone attack in Sumy: what is known about the damage to infrastructure

In Sumy, the city's infrastructure was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

On the night of January 26, the city of Sumy was attacked by enemy drones. Two explosions damaged a building of an educational institution, a multi-storey residential building and several administrative buildings.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency and specialized services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the impact.

Residents are urged to be cautious and follow safety rules in the face of a constant threat.

