Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured
July 3, 10:36 PM • 41243 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured
July 3, 02:02 PM • 100268 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 79264 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
July 3, 12:41 PM • 77469 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
July 3, 09:27 AM • 90665 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 104900 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM • 68655 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 70052 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42123 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30199 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Night attack: traffic partially blocked in two districts of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 279 views

In Kyiv on July 4, due to a night attack, traffic is partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradny Avenue. Trolleybus routes No. 41 and No. 27 have been changed, and passenger trains heading west are delayed.

Night attack: traffic partially blocked in two districts of Kyiv

On Friday, July 4, due to a night attack on Kyiv, traffic on some streets in Solomyanskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts is partially blocked. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), according to UNN.

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, traffic on Zhmerinska Street, Yakuba Kolasa Street, and Vidradnyi Avenue is partially blocked.

- the report says.

It is noted that:

  • Trolleybus route No. 41 is blocked.
    • Trolleybuses No. 27 run to the Industrial Bridge.

      "Kyivpastrans" asks passengers to take into account temporary changes when planning their route," the KCSA added.

      Recall

      On the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered a massive attack, which caused fires. There are casualties. Many residential buildings were destroyed, and cars were damaged. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

      As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on July 4, railway infrastructure was damaged. Passenger trains in the western direction are delayed by up to 2 hours, Kyiv City Express changed its route.

      Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion products04.07.25, 02:38 • 3859 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Vita Zelenetska

      Kyiv
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Kyiv
      Tesla
