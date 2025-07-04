Night attack: traffic partially blocked in two districts of Kyiv

On Friday, July 4, due to a night attack on Kyiv, traffic on some streets in Solomyanskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts is partially blocked. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), according to UNN.

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, traffic on Zhmerinska Street, Yakuba Kolasa Street, and Vidradnyi Avenue is partially blocked. - the report says.

It is noted that:

Trolleybus route No. 41 is blocked.

Trolleybuses No. 27 run to the Industrial Bridge.

"Kyivpastrans" asks passengers to take into account temporary changes when planning their route," the KCSA added.

On the night of July 4, Kyiv suffered a massive attack, which caused fires. There are casualties. Many residential buildings were destroyed, and cars were damaged. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on July 4, railway infrastructure was damaged. Passenger trains in the western direction are delayed by up to 2 hours, Kyiv City Express changed its route.

