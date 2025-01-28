Night attack by Russian drones in Kharkiv region: four people injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66587 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89171 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106223 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133575 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103713 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116969 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101895 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117172 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51431 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111711 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133575 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165678 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22809 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111711 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117172 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139673 views
Night attack by Russian drones in Kharkiv region: four people injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30891 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with Shahed and Geranium-2 drones. Four people were injured, including a child, and private houses, cars, and a gas pipe were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and two districts of Kharkiv region with drones at night, four people were reported injured, including a child, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy struck Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv with a Shahed drone around 00:35, damaging a gas pipe and five cars. "Two people suffered from stress reactions: A 59-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl," noted Syniehubov.

At 03:07 in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of being shot down, the wreckage of a Geranium-2 UAV was found in an open area.

At 04:13, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of a Shahed UAV in the Rohan community of Kharkiv district. "Two people were injured: a woman of 62 years old and a man of 66 years old. The woman was hospitalized in a medical institution," said Syniehubov.

At the same time, in the village of Shestakove in Chuhuiv district, a destroyed private house was burning as a result of a hit by a Geranium-2 UAV.

It was recorded yesterday:

  • 14:40, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. A warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of an FPV drone falling down.
    • 13:45 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. A 61-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling, she was hospitalized.
      • 09:50, Lozova district, Zlatopil village. As a result of being shot down in an open area, a Shahed UAV was found in a field.

        Drone strike in Kharkiv: a child among the victims, photos of the aftermath28.01.25, 06:01 • 32579 views

        Julia Shramko

        War
        kharkivKharkiv

        Contact us about advertising