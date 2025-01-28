Night attack by Russian drones in Kharkiv region: four people injured

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and two districts of Kharkiv region with drones at night, four people were reported injured, including a child, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy struck Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv with a Shahed drone around 00:35, damaging a gas pipe and five cars. "Two people suffered from stress reactions: A 59-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl," noted Syniehubov.

At 03:07 in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of being shot down, the wreckage of a Geranium-2 UAV was found in an open area.

At 04:13, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of a Shahed UAV in the Rohan community of Kharkiv district. "Two people were injured: a woman of 62 years old and a man of 66 years old. The woman was hospitalized in a medical institution," said Syniehubov.

At the same time, in the village of Shestakove in Chuhuiv district, a destroyed private house was burning as a result of a hit by a Geranium-2 UAV.

It was recorded yesterday:

14:40, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. A warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of an FPV drone falling down.

13:45 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. A 61-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling, she was hospitalized.

09:50, Lozova district, Zlatopil village. As a result of being shot down in an open area, a Shahed UAV was found in a field.

Drone strike in Kharkiv: a child among the victims, photos of the aftermath