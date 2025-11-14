Next Ramstein meeting scheduled for December 3 - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The next meeting of the Contact Group is scheduled for December 3. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles.
The next meeting of the Contact Group is being prepared for December 3. This was emphasized by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a video conference with the participation of the defense ministers of the E5 countries, UNN reports.
We are preparing the next meeting of the Contact Group for December 3. I thank our allies for their consistent support and efforts for a just peace.
Following the results of "Ramstein", Ukraine received commitments from allies for over a billion dollars: which countries and how much16.10.25, 12:58 • 3483 views
Recall
In October, during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. This is due to Russia's continued air terror.