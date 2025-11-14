Next Ramstein meeting scheduled for December 3 - Shmyhal

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
02:48 PM • 298 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 5286 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 15892 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15167 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 13217 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41432 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30055 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 54989 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98704 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 132184 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 49927 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 59661 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 27682 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20485 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhoto10:19 AM • 16045 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15912 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15180 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 12197 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41439 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 272280 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Herman Halushchenko
Timur Mindich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Paris
London
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15912 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 5446 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20729 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 82236 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79317 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
Heating

Next Ramstein meeting scheduled for December 3 - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The next meeting of the Contact Group is scheduled for December 3. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles.

Next Ramstein meeting scheduled for December 3 - Shmyhal

The next meeting of the Contact Group is being prepared for December 3. This was emphasized by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a video conference with the participation of the defense ministers of the E5 countries, UNN reports.

We are preparing the next meeting of the Contact Group for December 3. I thank our allies for their consistent support and efforts for a just peace.

- Shmyhal reported.

Following the results of "Ramstein", Ukraine received commitments from allies for over a billion dollars: which countries and how much16.10.25, 12:58 • 3483 views

Recall

In October, during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. This is due to Russia's continued air terror.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal