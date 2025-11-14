Next Ramstein meeting scheduled for December 3 - Shmyhal

The next meeting of the Contact Group is being prepared for December 3. This was emphasized by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a video conference with the participation of the defense ministers of the E5 countries, UNN reports.

We are preparing the next meeting of the Contact Group for December 3. I thank our allies for their consistent support and efforts for a just peace. - Shmyhal reported.

Recall

In October, during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's need for additional air defense systems and guided missiles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. This is due to Russia's continued air terror.