Newark Airport Glitch Again: Flight Delays and Cancellations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Newark Liberty Airport experienced a glitch in its air traffic control system, leading to flight delays and cancellations. This is the third glitch at the airport in less than 2 weeks.

Newark Airport Glitch Again: Flight Delays and Cancellations

The failure occurred due to problems at the facility responsible for flight management.

UNN reports with reference to CBS.

Details

Another equipment failure at Newark Liberty International Airport: In the past 24 hours, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended flights to Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

The reason is an air traffic control equipment failure. The unpleasant incident disrupted operations for approximately 45 minutes. Unlike the two previous ones at the Philadelphia facility that controls Newark Liberty, the latter was related to a temporary failure of the backup system. The FAA later stated that operations had returned to normal, but there was a domino effect with the flights.

As of late Sunday evening, there were over 250 delays and at least 80 cancellations, affecting domestic and international flights. The only saving grace seems to be Mother's Day, which resulted in fewer crowds in Terminal B, CBS writes.

Recall

A few days ago, the White House spokeswoman reported a technical failure in the US telecommunications system. The event affected the operation of Newark Airport. In general, the software problems are planned to be resolved by the end of the summer.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
New Jersey
White House
United States
