New Swedish Minister of Health fainted during her first press conference

04:05 PM • 3714 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 10067 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 7646 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 36978 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 64723 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56381 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34878 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29657 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28483 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40410 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD
In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on women
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected official
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 10067 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 64723 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56381 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

New Swedish Minister of Health fainted during her first press conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Swedish Minister of Health Elisabeth Lann fainted during her first press conference. She attributed her condition to low blood sugar.

New Swedish Minister of Health fainted during her first press conference

Sweden's new Minister of Health, Christian Democrat Elisabeth Lann, fainted during her first press conference. This was reported by Svenska Dagbladet, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that during a conversation with journalists, the Swedish minister collapsed, after which the broadcast was stopped. The media reported that the woman was escorted out of the conference room.

"This is what can happen when you have low blood sugar," the politician commented on her condition.

A few minutes after the incident, Lann gathered her strength and was able to continue communicating with the press.

The woman took over as Minister of Health after her predecessor, Akko Ankarberg Johansson, resigned on Monday, September 8.

Addition

On Thursday, July 17, Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner died during a paragliding flight in Italy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sweden