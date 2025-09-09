New Swedish Minister of Health fainted during her first press conference

Sweden's new Minister of Health, Christian Democrat Elisabeth Lann, fainted during her first press conference. This was reported by Svenska Dagbladet, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that during a conversation with journalists, the Swedish minister collapsed, after which the broadcast was stopped. The media reported that the woman was escorted out of the conference room.

"This is what can happen when you have low blood sugar," the politician commented on her condition.

A few minutes after the incident, Lann gathered her strength and was able to continue communicating with the press.

The woman took over as Minister of Health after her predecessor, Akko Ankarberg Johansson, resigned on Monday, September 8.

Addition

