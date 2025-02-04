ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
New rules for diagnosing three types of cancer have been introduced in Ukraine: what will change

New rules for diagnosing three types of cancer have been introduced in Ukraine: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 35752 views

The Ministry of Health has updated the procedure for screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer. Starting in 2025, new standards for diagnosing and monitoring patients at risk will be introduced.

Every year, more than 100 thousand Ukrainians learn about cancer. According to the National Cancer Registry, in 2023, 110,022 people were diagnosed with cancer - 52,626 men and 57,396 women.

This is reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN.

Details

Early detection plays an important role in the successful treatment of cancer, as it improves the prognosis for treatment and increases the chances of a full recovery. Therefore, early cancer diagnosis is a priority for the healthcare system

- reports the Ministry of Health.

In addition, on January 1, 2025, an order on the procedure for screening and early diagnosis of breast cancer, cervical cancer and colorectal cancer, as well as monitoring the health status of patients at risk, came into force in Ukraine. 

Breast cancer (BC)

The Ministry of Health notes that measures for the early detection of breast cancer should be aimed at all women over the age of 21. Among other things, doctors should question patients about risk factors and symptoms that may indicate breast cancer and examine the breasts during preventive medical examinations and screenings.

In case of detection of signs that may indicate the likelihood of developing breast cancer, the doctor refers the patient for further examination by an oncologist or oncological surgeon. For women aged 50-69 years, examination and palpation of the mammary glands and referral for mammography are recommended every two years.

Cervical cancer (cervical cancer)

It is reported that cervical cancer prevention is also carried out for women over the age of 21. Among other things, doctors should interview the patient about risk factors and symptoms that may indicate cervical cancer. For women over 35 years of age, a HPV genotyping PCR test is recommended at least once every 10 years. The doctor can change the frequency and types of examinations according to the presence of risk factors or patient complaints.  

AI can predict breast cancer risk - study30.01.25, 12:55 • 25262 views

Colorectal cancer (CRC)

Early detection of colorectal cancer involves interviewing patients over the age of 40 about risk factors and symptoms that may indicate colorectal cancer every  2 years, and in case of identified risk factors - every year.

For people aged 50-75 years, it is recommended to be examined and referred for a fecal occult blood test or fecal immunochemical test (FIT) every 2 years, and if there are risk factors, every year.

If the test result is positive:

Referral for colonoscopy and consultation with a proctologist or oncologist;  

mammography - examination of the mammary glands;

hysteroscopy - examination of the uterus;

esophagogastroduodenoscopy (gastroscopy) - examination of the esophagus and stomach;

colonoscopy - examination of the large intestine;

cystoscopy - examination of the bladder;

bronchoscopy - examination of the trachea and bronchi.

During the examinations, patients are guaranteed a free consultation with a doctor, examination, analysis and description of the results, local or general anesthesia during hysteroscopy, bronchoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy and cystoscopy, etc

- reports the Ministry of Health.

US Surgeon General calls for more active warning about the link between alcohol and cancer04.01.25, 02:58 • 30801 view

To reduce your risk of getting cancer, it is important to:  

Give up smoking and alcohol. Alcohol causes at least seven types of cancer, and smoking is the cause of every fourth death from cancer.

Tips on how to quit smoking: stopsmoking.org.ua

Up to 25% of cancer cases are caused by hepatitis viruses and human papillomas.

Make sure that your children are vaccinated against hepatitis B (guaranteed by the state) and preferably against human papillomavirus.

If possible, get vaccinated yourself. Use barrier contraception during all types of sex to avoid infections that increase the likelihood of developing cancer. Limit the time spent in the sun.

Do not sunbathe under the sun or in a solarium. 

Ultraviolet radiation causes up to 90% of skin cancer cases.

Wear sunscreen and sunglasses throughout the year. Be physically active and follow a healthy diet.

Eat mainly cereals, legumes, vegetables and fruits, and limit the consumption of smoked and salted meat.

For women: if possible, breastfeed your baby. This reduces the risk of breast cancer. 

Today is World Cancer Day: WHO forecasts and new challenges in the fight against cancer04.02.25, 07:30 • 116435 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Health
World Health Organization
United States
Ukraine

