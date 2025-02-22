On January 1, 2025, new restrictions on the purchase of SIM cards for foreigners and stateless persons in the TOT came into force in the terrorist country. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

This decision was part of a broader strategy to strengthen control over the population, including the introduction of identification and monitoring measures.

According to the new rules, foreigners are entitled to no more than ten SIM cards, but they must provide biometric data and the IMEI of their mobile devices. Anyone already using SIM cards in the aggressor's territory is obliged to confirm their identity with a Russian passport by July 1, 2025. In case of violation of the limit on the number of cards, communication will be blocked, and devices will be seized to check correspondence and social media activity.

Residents of such regions are urged to be careful and use alternative means of communication to avoid possible consequences in case of violation of the new rules.

