New Ramstein meeting to be held on January 23 - Pentagon

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein) will take place next Tuesday, January 23. This is stated in a press release from the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov today to discuss the latest developments on the ground and the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on January 23 - the release says.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that the United States and a coalition of about 50 Allies and partners remain committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Recall

The last meeting of the "Ramstein" was held on November 22, 2023. During the 17th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, new aid packages for Ukraine were outlined, including a ground air defense coalition and various military assistance from Germany, the Netherlands, and other partners.