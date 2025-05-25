"New NSDC decisions - soon": Zelenskyy announced details of new sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new details regarding the imposition of sanctions against certain individuals, which took place on May 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of state.

Details

As the President noted, we are talking about several sanctions packages. He explained what exactly is at stake:

The first sanctions package will be applied against individuals-citizens of the Russian Federation who are involved in financing Russian terrorist activities, financial fraud and schemes to circumvent sanctions in the interests of the Russian Federation;

The second package of sanctions is aimed against propagandists who promote aggression against Ukraine;

The third package is aimed against representatives of Russian mafia groups, which greatly helped the establishment of the Putin regime and are still associated with it.

In addition, Ukraine is working to synchronize its own sanctions with the sanctions regimes of the European Union and other key global jurisdictions.

New sanctions decisions of Ukraine are already being prepared. The direction of the sanctions is quite clear – these are individuals and legal entities from Russia and those associated with it who work for the war, as well as those on whom the Russian regime rests. New NSDC decisions will be announced soon – Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine approved a new package of sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council against a number of individuals and legal entities. The list includes the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, former People's Deputy and blogger Ihor Mosiichuk, blogger Rostislav Shaposhnikov, as well as several well-known leaders of criminal groups, including Russian ones.