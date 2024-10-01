ukenru
New military bond “Vovchansk” appeared in “Diya”

New military bond “Vovchansk” appeared in “Diya”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13316 views

A new military bond “Vovchansk” with a rate of 15% and a maturity date of 10/01/2025 has been added to the Diia app. The purchase of the bonds supports the army and the economy of Ukraine without commissions and with a guaranteed refund.

A new military bond "Vovchansk" with a rate of 15% and a maturity date of 2025 has appeared in the Diia app. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Military bonds are a powerful tool to support the army and the economy. We have added a new bond to Diia, where fierce fighting is taking place - Vovchansk. The bond's interest rate is from 15%. The maturity date is October 01, 2025.

- Fedorov wrote.

The official emphasized that by purchasing military bonds, one can help provide the Ukrainian military with equipment, food and medicine, and support the country's economy. "This is your investment in defense, which will return with a profit," he said.

According to Fedorov, military bonds in Diya are:

  • Supporting the army and the economy
  • No commissions
  • Guaranteed refund to the ePay card

Military bonds in honor of cities on the Ukrainian coast appeared in Diia app04.09.24, 14:33 • 35542 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy

