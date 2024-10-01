New military bond “Vovchansk” appeared in “Diya”

A new military bond "Vovchansk" with a rate of 15% and a maturity date of 2025 has appeared in the Diia app. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Military bonds are a powerful tool to support the army and the economy. We have added a new bond to Diia, where fierce fighting is taking place - Vovchansk. The bond's interest rate is from 15%. The maturity date is October 01, 2025. - Fedorov wrote.

The official emphasized that by purchasing military bonds, one can help provide the Ukrainian military with equipment, food and medicine, and support the country's economy. "This is your investment in defense, which will return with a profit," he said.

According to Fedorov, military bonds in Diya are:

Supporting the army and the economy

No commissions

Guaranteed refund to the ePay card

