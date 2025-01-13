New law on religious organizations: what awaits the UOC and ROC in Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 22102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140534 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123640 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131572 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131889 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110012 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161035 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113910 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 78514 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124235 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 74391 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 88853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 140534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161035 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178229 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124235 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125725 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133105 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150451 views
New law on religious organizations: what awaits the UOC and ROC in Ukraine

New law on religious organizations: what awaits the UOC and ROC in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25115 views

The head of the State Service for Ethnic Policy explained the essence of the new law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The law does not ban the UOC, but requires it to sever ties with the ROC within 9 months.

The law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation is legitimate and aims to prevent the Russian Orthodox Church, which is an accomplice to crimes against humanity, from operating in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, UNN reports .

Details

This law is called the law banning the UOC, which is not true. It does not prohibit the UOC, it prohibits the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as an ideological continuation of the aggressive regime of the Russian Federation as an accomplice to crimes against humanity. This was a resolution of the General Assembly of the Council of Europe. Of course, it does not say that the UOC or any other religious organization is prohibited on the territory of Ukraine

- Yelensky stated.

Yelensky explained that the law refers to religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church and their obligation to secede.

This law is legitimate because it pursues a legitimate goal - to prevent the Russian Orthodox Church from operating on the territory of Ukraine, which has explicitly stated that it is not just an accomplice to the war, but a direct participant, sending its chaplains here with weapons, creating its own private military campaigns, and explicitly stating that it is aimed at destroying Ukrainian statehood, culture, and identity. And in this form, it is impossible to imagine the very possibility of its activities on the territory of Ukraine

- says the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

  Reminder 

The President of Ukraine has signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia. The law will come into force in 30 days, and UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
ukraineUkraine

