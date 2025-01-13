New law on religious organizations: what awaits the UOC and ROC in Ukraine

The law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation is legitimate and aims to prevent the Russian Orthodox Church, which is an accomplice to crimes against humanity, from operating in Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, UNN reports .

Details

This law is called the law banning the UOC, which is not true. It does not prohibit the UOC, it prohibits the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as an ideological continuation of the aggressive regime of the Russian Federation as an accomplice to crimes against humanity. This was a resolution of the General Assembly of the Council of Europe. Of course, it does not say that the UOC or any other religious organization is prohibited on the territory of Ukraine - Yelensky stated.

Yelensky explained that the law refers to religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church and their obligation to secede.



This law is legitimate because it pursues a legitimate goal - to prevent the Russian Orthodox Church from operating on the territory of Ukraine, which has explicitly stated that it is not just an accomplice to the war, but a direct participant, sending its chaplains here with weapons, creating its own private military campaigns, and explicitly stating that it is aimed at destroying Ukrainian statehood, culture, and identity. And in this form, it is impossible to imagine the very possibility of its activities on the territory of Ukraine - says the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

Reminder

The President of Ukraine has signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia. The law will come into force in 30 days, and UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.