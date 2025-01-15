New law on media: MP assures that no one will be obliged to remove comments critical of anyone

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127923 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124379 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108161 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104165 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113754 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117083 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106915 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 36252 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115490 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113442 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 35720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153668 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172090 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113442 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138074 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130103 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147705 views
New law on media: MP assures that no one will be obliged to remove comments critical of anyone

New law on media: MP assures that no one will be obliged to remove comments critical of anyone

 • 23702 views

MP Yurchyshyn denied the information about restrictions on freedom of speech in draft law No. 11321. The media will have the right to independently decide the fate of comments after a court decision and to paraphrase officials' words without direct quotation.

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn explained that he is amending draft law No. 11321, emphasizing that "no one will oblige the media to remove comments critical of anyone," UNN reports.

Details

"Responding to dozens of comments and news: we are strengthening the protection of honest media, not restricting either media or users. No one will oblige the media to remove comments critical of anyone. As well as any comments without legal grounds. A number of media outlets have spread information that draft law No. 11321 allegedly restricts freedom of speech and introduces penalties for the media if they do not remove "negative comments from readers about officials under the news." This is a lie, I'm explaining it on my fingers," wrote MP Yurchyshyn, who heads the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, on Telegram.

According to him, prior to the adoption of the draft law, "under the Media Law, media outlets could apply to the National Council or sue for disseminating false information if an account left a comment under their material with the relevant content." "The court is a lot of time and money, as well as a threat to the image of the media," he said.

After the draft law is passed, Yurchyshyn explained, "in case of opening court proceedings and receiving a reasoned decision from the court regarding material that violates the Law on Media, the media can decide what to do next with the commentary to which this decision relates." "The media can either delete such a comment within three days of receiving information from the court and not be held liable for it, or, sharing the commentator's position, leave the comment and defend its position in court," the MP said.

"The draft law also exempts the media from liability for paraphrasing officials' statements rather than quoting them directly. Now, the media can really suffer from lawsuits if they do not quote a person directly, but pass on the words. Although the essence does not change. Instead, we propose that the media should facilitate the way they convey information so that they can indirectly convey the essence of a public figure's statement. And to be protected from lawsuits in this case," Yurchyshyn wrote.

The Rada did not allow journalists to violate the curfew, but made committee meetings open14.01.25, 14:04 • 24569 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

