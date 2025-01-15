New law on media: MP assures that no one will be obliged to remove comments critical of anyone

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn explained that he is amending draft law No. 11321, emphasizing that "no one will oblige the media to remove comments critical of anyone," UNN reports.

Details

"Responding to dozens of comments and news: we are strengthening the protection of honest media, not restricting either media or users. No one will oblige the media to remove comments critical of anyone. As well as any comments without legal grounds. A number of media outlets have spread information that draft law No. 11321 allegedly restricts freedom of speech and introduces penalties for the media if they do not remove "negative comments from readers about officials under the news." This is a lie, I'm explaining it on my fingers," wrote MP Yurchyshyn, who heads the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, on Telegram.

According to him, prior to the adoption of the draft law, "under the Media Law, media outlets could apply to the National Council or sue for disseminating false information if an account left a comment under their material with the relevant content." "The court is a lot of time and money, as well as a threat to the image of the media," he said.

After the draft law is passed, Yurchyshyn explained, "in case of opening court proceedings and receiving a reasoned decision from the court regarding material that violates the Law on Media, the media can decide what to do next with the commentary to which this decision relates." "The media can either delete such a comment within three days of receiving information from the court and not be held liable for it, or, sharing the commentator's position, leave the comment and defend its position in court," the MP said.

"The draft law also exempts the media from liability for paraphrasing officials' statements rather than quoting them directly. Now, the media can really suffer from lawsuits if they do not quote a person directly, but pass on the words. Although the essence does not change. Instead, we propose that the media should facilitate the way they convey information so that they can indirectly convey the essence of a public figure's statement. And to be protected from lawsuits in this case," Yurchyshyn wrote.

