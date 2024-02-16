New feature on the Diia portal: Ukrainians can submit a report on the repair of damaged housing

Ukrainians who have repaired damaged housing under the eRestoration program can submit a report through the Diia portal, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reports, UNN .

Details

Ukrainians who have repaired damaged housing under the eRestoration program can submit a report through the Diia portal. Previously, the service was available only in the - the ministry explained.

The agency reminded which Ukrainians should submit a report:

final report on the work performed - to citizens who received payments of up to UAH 200 thousand;

an interim report and a final report for those who received a payment of more than UAH 200 thousand.



The final report must be submitted within 15 days after the repair is completed. An interim report must be submitted to receive the second tranche, as the amount of more than 200 thousand is credited in parts of 30% and 70% - the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the report can be submitted online through the application or the Diia portal. Alternatively, you can apply to the ASC or a notary to submit a report.

Recall

More than 67 thousand applications for compensation for property damage caused by Russian aggression have been submitted under the eRestoration program, and the total amount of payments is UAH 3.2 billion.