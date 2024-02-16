New feature on the Diia portal: Ukrainians can submit a report on the repair of damaged housing

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

New feature on the Diia portal: Ukrainians can submit a report on the repair of damaged housing

Kyiv

Ukrainians who have repaired war-damaged housing under the eRestoration program can now submit reports on the work they have done through the Diia portal.

Ukrainians who have repaired damaged housing under the eRestoration program can submit a report through the Diia portal, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reports, UNN .

Details 

Ukrainians who have repaired damaged housing under the eRestoration program can submit a report through the Diia portal. Previously, the service was available only in the

- the ministry explained. 

The agency reminded which Ukrainians should submit a report: 

  • final report on the work performed - to citizens who received payments of up to UAH 200 thousand;
  • an interim report and a final report for those who received a payment of more than UAH 200 thousand. 

The final report must be submitted within 15 days after the repair is completed. An interim report must be submitted to receive the second tranche, as the amount of more than 200 thousand is credited in parts of 30% and 70% 

- the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the report can be submitted online through the application or the Diia portal. Alternatively, you can apply to the ASC or a notary to submit a report. 

Recall

More than 67 thousand applications for compensation for property damage caused by Russian aggression have been submitted under the eRestoration program, and the total amount of payments is UAH 3.2 billion. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

