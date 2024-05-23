New feature in Kyiv Digital: Kyiv is testing the fare payment function in the app

A new feature is being tested in the capital for users of the Kyiv Digital app - Kyiv residents are offered to pay for tickets directly in the app. This was reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details

Now you can buy and validate public transport tickets directly in Kyiv Digital. We continue to make the city even more convenient together with you - said Petro Olenych, Deputy Head of the KCSA for the Exercise of Self-Governing Powers in the Field of Digital Development.

To use this additional payment method, you need to:

scan the QR code on a sticker or poster in the transport or enter the board number;

press "K" - "Fare payment";

scan a QR code on a poster or sticker in public transportation;

pay for the fare with a transport card, QR ticket or bank card.

The KCSA adds that users who do not have the Kyiv Digital app will be directed to the marketplace to download the app after scanning the QR code.

In case of control, it is enough to open the fare payment record in the news feed on the main screen and click "Show to controller". The controller will scan the ticket with the reader to check the fare payment - KCSA explained.

Addendum

The new service can already be tried on tram routes of the Podil depot. Posters and stickers with QR codes can be found in several trams with numbers 11K, 12K, 15, 16K, 17, 18, and 19K.

After the testing is completed, the list of routes will be expanded.

Recall

