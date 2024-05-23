New feature in Kyiv Digital: Kyiv is testing the fare payment function in the app

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

New feature in Kyiv Digital: Kyiv is testing the fare payment function in the app

Kyiv

Kyiv has started testing a new public transportation payment service. Now you don't need to look for a validator, you can pay in the app.

A new feature is being tested in the capital for users of the Kyiv Digital app - Kyiv residents are offered to pay for tickets directly in the app. This was reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details 

Now you can buy and validate public transport tickets directly in Kyiv Digital. We continue to make the city even more convenient together with you

- said Petro Olenych, Deputy Head of the KCSA for the Exercise of Self-Governing Powers in the Field of Digital Development.

In the capital, repair work was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass22.05.24, 16:43 • 23964 views

To use this additional payment method, you need to:

  • scan the QR code on a sticker or poster in the transport or enter the board number;
  • press "K" - "Fare payment";
  • scan a QR code on a poster or sticker in public transportation;
  • pay for the fare with a transport card, QR ticket or bank card.

The KCSA adds that users who do not have the Kyiv Digital app will be directed to the marketplace to download the app after scanning  the QR code.

In case of control, it is enough to open the fare payment record in the news feed on the main screen and click "Show to controller". The controller will scan the ticket with the reader to check the fare payment

- KCSA explained. 

Addendum

The new service can already be tried on tram routes of the Podil depot. Posters and stickers with QR codes can be found in several trams with numbers 11K, 12K, 15, 16K, 17, 18, and 19K.

After the testing is completed, the list of routes will be expanded.

Recall

More than 200 police officers on motorcycles and bicycles began patrolling Kyiv streets to ensure public order in crowded places, parks and central districts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

