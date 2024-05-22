In the capital, repair work was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass

In Kiev, a complex of works was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass today. In particular, they opened arrivals and exits from it. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

He said that the facility was built in 1963, and since then it has not been completely repaired.

Reconstruction of the overpass began in June last year. Bridge workers dismantled all the structures of the structure and replaced them with new ones with improved characteristics. In fact, a new overpass was built, Klitschko said.

He added that the tram line running along Degtyarevskaya Street has been preserved on it. According to the mayor of the capital, a separate tramway made of reinforced monolithic slabs is arranged according to modern technologies.

We have done everything possible to ensure that the new building and bus stops meet all the criteria of barrier-free operation. A railing was installed, anti-parking posts were installed. We carried out landscaping and landscaping works. Arranged sidewalks with a bike path, Klitschko stressed.

