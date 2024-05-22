In the capital, repair work was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73202 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105576 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148538 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173860 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148283 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

In the capital, repair work was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass

In the capital, repair work was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23965 views

In Kiev, repairs were completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass, including the replacement of all structures, the preservation of the tram line and the addition of modern elements such as a separate tramway, barrier-free access, fences, bicycle paths and landscaping.

In Kiev, a complex of works was completed on the Degtyarevsky overpass today. In particular, they opened arrivals and exits from it. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

He said that the facility was built in 1963, and since then it has not been completely repaired.

Reconstruction of the overpass began in June last year. Bridge workers dismantled all the structures of the structure and replaced them with new ones with improved characteristics. In fact, a new overpass was built,

Klitschko said.

He added that the tram line running along Degtyarevskaya Street has been preserved on it. According to the mayor of the capital, a separate tramway made of reinforced monolithic slabs is arranged according to modern technologies.

We have done everything possible to ensure that the new building and bus stops meet all the criteria of barrier-free operation. A railing was installed, anti-parking posts were installed. We carried out landscaping and landscaping works. Arranged sidewalks with a bike path,

Klitschko stressed.

Recall

A new 125-meter overpass along Polyarnaya Street across Bogatyrskaya street in the Obolonsky District of Kiev is open for traffic, and by autumn it is planned to complete additional work on the site, in particular the arrangement of bike paths, public transport stops and landscaping.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

