Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
08:13 AM
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM
New era of education: the first virtual graduation of students in the metaverse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35 views

Graduates of the “Blockchain Technologies” program from Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and WhiteBIT received NFT certificates on the Whitechain blockchain. This unique graduation took place in the Lezo metaverse on the Spatial platform.

New era of education: the first virtual graduation of students in the metaverse

For the first time in Ukraine, a graduation ceremony took place in the metaverse. NFT certificates, issued on the Whitechain blockchain, were received by graduates of the educational program "Blockchain Technologies" from Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and WhiteBIT.

The collaboration of fintech, education, and AI opens up new learning formats — this is precisely how true innovations are born. An example of this trend is the master's certificate program for IT faculty students "Blockchain Technologies" from WhiteBIT and NaUKMA, which launched back in 2023.

In 2025, the second cohort of students completed it, having studied cryptography, DeFi, smart contract development, and technical tools for regulating the crypto market over several months.

"The synergy between Mohyla's academic approach and WhiteBIT's practical experience is truly impressive. Without real-world experience, blockchain would remain just a complex idea for me," says Oleksandr, a program graduate. The graduation ceremony for the program participants took place in the virtual space by Lezo on the Spatial platform — a Ukrainian metaverse where students met their instructors and received tokenized certificates in NFT format. This is a unique digital asset, secured on the Whitechain blockchain. Such a diploma cannot be forged or transferred to another person, and its authenticity can be verified directly through the blockchain.

This case demonstrates how Web3 solutions can be effectively implemented in real industries — particularly in education. "This program for us is not just about learning. It is an example of how blockchain solutions are transforming traditional institutions. And we certainly won't stop there," notes Volodymyr Nosov, founder and president of WhiteBIT Group.

The idea of combining academic education and fintech is also supported by the Academy itself: "This certificate program is important for us because blockchain involves complex technologies and innovative solutions. It is an important and challenging field where research can still be conducted and interesting new products created. And WhiteBIT knows how to make quality products and develop those skills in students that they will need in building their careers," comments Andriy Hlybovets, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics at NaUKMA.

The "Blockchain Technologies" program became an example of innovative cooperation between a university and a fintech company. And the graduation itself is proof of how Ukraine is creating new educational formats at the intersection of classical higher education, blockchain, and the metaverse.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

