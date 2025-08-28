New COVID-19 strains: 125 cases of Stratus and three of Nimbus detected in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 125 cases of COVID-19 virus strain "Stratus" infection and three cases of "Nimbus" strain infection have been registered. This was stated by Oleksiy Danylenko, acting Director General of the Public Health Center, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

As of now, the new Stratus strain has been registered in 125 cases in almost all regions, and 3 cases of COVID-19 with the "Nimbus" strain have also been registered. - he said.

Danylenko added that among the features of these strains is that they spread more easily among young people and children in the form of asymptomatic forms, but at the same time do not cause a more severe course of the disease.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a new coronavirus strain "Stratus" has been recorded in Ukraine, which is characterized by hoarseness and prolonged sore throat. It has typical COVID-19 symptoms but requires attention for risk groups.