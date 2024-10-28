New attacks of the occupiers in Kharkiv region: information on destruction is being updated
Terrorists struck Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, details of the damage are being investigated. Earlier in the night, Kholodnohirsk district was shelled, where 4 people were injured.
The invaders struck at Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Information about the damage is currently being clarified.
On the night of , the occupiers already shelled the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, damaging a residential building and causing a fire. Additionally, one person was injured as a result of the attack, and three others suffered from acute stress reactions.
