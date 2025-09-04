"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, known for his roles in the series "Gossip Girl" and "You", together with his wife Domino Kirke, announced the birth of twin boys. The couple announced the new addition to their family in a warm Instagram post, writes UNN.

Details

Badgley, 38, confirmed the news in a video where he was promoting his new book "Crushmore". Among other things, the actor noted that he was taking a "paternity leave due to the birth of twins." The camera in the video moved to the tiny feet of one of the newborns, which immediately touched his fans. The post on the social network collected tens of thousands of likes in a few hours.

Gérard Depardieu to face trial on rape charges

The actor's wife, 41-year-old singer Domino Kirke, gave birth to the children on Wednesday. This is not the couple's first experience of parenthood: they are raising their five-year-old son James, as well as Domino's older son and 16-year-old Cassius from previous relationships.

The couple announced their second pregnancy back in February of this year, calling it a "real plot twist." At the time, they frankly admitted that they were shocked by the news of twins.

We are overwhelmed. We are shocked — Domino wrote on her Instagram at the time.

Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey in the cult "Gossip Girl" and starred in the psychological thriller "You", has repeatedly emphasized that he strives to be an example for his children. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he admitted that he feels "a lot of pressure," because it is important for him to raise his sons as worthy people.

Thus, for the actor, who in recent years has been associated with images of complex and controversial characters, fatherhood has become the main role - the warmest and most responsible in his life.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in case of "Friends" star Matthew Perry's death