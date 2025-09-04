"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys

$41.370.01
Rada may resume broadcasting of meetings as early as September 4: what is known
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 16089 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 31331 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 35545 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 34505 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 60830 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 26670 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 27198 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23453 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25798 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 267017 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 259250 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 256494 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 250002 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 14597 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 42 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 16089 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 24578 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 60830 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 42503 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 268 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 10784 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 13143 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 16023 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 33276 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke announced the birth of twin boys. This is not the couple's first experience with parenthood.

"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, known for his roles in the series "Gossip Girl" and "You", together with his wife Domino Kirke, announced the birth of twin boys. The couple announced the new addition to their family in a warm Instagram post, writes UNN.

Details

Badgley, 38, confirmed the news in a video where he was promoting his new book "Crushmore". Among other things, the actor noted that he was taking a "paternity leave due to the birth of twins." The camera in the video moved to the tiny feet of one of the newborns, which immediately touched his fans. The post on the social network collected tens of thousands of likes in a few hours.

Gérard Depardieu to face trial on rape charges02.09.25, 16:48 • 3834 views

The actor's wife, 41-year-old singer Domino Kirke, gave birth to the children on Wednesday. This is not the couple's first experience of parenthood: they are raising their five-year-old son James, as well as Domino's older son and 16-year-old Cassius from previous relationships.

The couple announced their second pregnancy back in February of this year, calling it a "real plot twist." At the time, they frankly admitted that they were shocked by the news of twins. 

We are overwhelmed. We are shocked

— Domino wrote on her Instagram at the time.

Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey in the cult "Gossip Girl" and starred in the psychological thriller "You", has repeatedly emphasized that he strives to be an example for his children. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he admitted that he feels "a lot of pressure," because it is important for him to raise his sons as worthy people.

Thus, for the actor, who in recent years has been associated with images of complex and controversial characters, fatherhood has become the main role - the warmest and most responsible in his life.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in case of "Friends" star Matthew Perry's death03.09.25, 15:29 • 2630 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite