Nearly 900 people have been injured by explosive devices since the beginning of the invasion, including 14 children

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, 887 people have been injured as a result of explosions on explosive devices left by the enemy, and 14 children have been killed. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports .

610 people were injured, 277 were killed. Enemy iron took the lives of 14 children. Most of the victims were in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, - the statement said.

He also noted that the sapper units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working continuously to clear the Ukrainian land as soon as possible. Almost 755,000 explosive devices have already been neutralized. However, about a third of Ukraine's territory still remains contaminated.

In Kharkiv region, sappers removed and defused an anti-vehicle mine, which is a frequent cause of explosions of agricultural machinery and cars and leads to injuries to civilians.

