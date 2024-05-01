Nearly 700 civilians remain in Chasiv Yar - RMA

There are 682 people left in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the authorities, White Angels police units and volunteers to enter the city to deliver humanitarian aid to those people who remain in the city, as all roads are being shot at by the enemy. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

682 people are now in Chasiv Yar. There is not a single person left in such settlements as Grigorivka and Bohdanivka. The situation is very difficult and it is becoming more and more difficult for the authorities, the White Angels police unit and volunteers to enter Chasiv Yar to deliver humanitarian aid to the people who have remained in the town. For more than a year, Chasiv Yar has had no water, gas, or electricity supply, and people have been staying in the town in such conditions - Filashkin said.

He added that although they manage to deliver humanitarian aid, it is at great risk to their lives, as all roads are being shot at by the enemy.

The head of the Chasovoyarsk city military administration, Serhiy Chaus, told Hromadske Radio that there had been no evacuations from Chasovoy Yar in the last 3-4 days.

"There were no people willing to leave. The main narrative that people carry is that this is their home and their homeland, and they don't want to leave their land. There are no children in the city, the bulk of people are 60+, about 70%," Chaus said.

He added that there is not a single surviving multi-story building in the city. Most of them have been critically damaged, and in the private sector, there are at least no windows. There are frequent and many arrivals.

