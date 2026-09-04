Nearly 40 people died near an oil pipeline in Nigeria after inhaling fumes; many are still being searched for

At least 37 people have died in southern Nigeria after inhaling toxic gases from an oil pipeline. Yle reports this, citing AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on Thursday morning in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. According to a local non-governmental organization, the victims were likely attempting to steal oil from the pipeline and transfer it into their own boats.

Many people are still considered missing, and some bodies were seen floating in the river – the organization reported.

The Nigerian police confirmed the incident but did not disclose the number of people killed or injured.

Oil theft remains a serious problem for Nigeria, which is one of Africa’s largest oil producers.

In the Niger Delta, smugglers regularly damage pipelines to steal oil and illegally refine it into fuel for sale.

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