NBU warned about fraudulent email distribution with malicious attachments

The National Bank of Ukraine has detected a fraudulent email campaign mimicking an official letter from the NBU. Phishing messages are allegedly sent from the Financial Monitoring Department, demanding documents. This was reported by the NBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

Attackers send emails from various addresses but include a fake person in the signature, posing as an NBU specialist.

The National Bank urged recipients to be vigilant and not open suspicious attachments. Do not download files from such emails or click on embedded links.

Experts also reminded that NBU employees use only official corporate email with the @bank.gov.ua domain for electronic correspondence.

