NBU warned about fraudulent email distribution with malicious attachments

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2348 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 6810 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 10657 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 13690 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26127 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14690 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15444 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17751 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22058 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28322 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 6160 views
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 4372 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 3730 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17439 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 6512 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 6582 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26127 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17473 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 72682 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 63842 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24730 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21725 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 23122 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65011 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40969 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

NBU warned about fraudulent email distribution with malicious attachments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has detected a fraudulent distribution of emails imitating official requests from the NBU. Phishing messages demand the provision of documents, using fake signatures of specialists.

NBU warned about fraudulent email distribution with malicious attachments

The National Bank of Ukraine has detected a fraudulent email campaign mimicking an official letter from the NBU. Phishing messages are allegedly sent from the Financial Monitoring Department, demanding documents. This was reported by the NBU press service, writes UNN.

Details

Attackers send emails from various addresses but include a fake person in the signature, posing as an NBU specialist.

The National Bank urged recipients to be vigilant and not open suspicious attachments. Do not download files from such emails or click on embedded links.

Experts also reminded that NBU employees use only official corporate email with the @bank.gov.ua domain for electronic correspondence.

Cyberpolice warned about fraud with first-time issued driver's licenses08.01.26, 07:44 • 4158 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Bank of Ukraine