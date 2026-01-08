$42.560.14
January 7, 11:38 PM • 8244 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 19925 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 26267 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 21353 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 23125 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 25142 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 33690 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27975 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29405 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20554 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Cyberpolice warned about fraud with first-time issued driver's licenses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine warns about fraud with online registration of driver's licenses, as the first license is issued in person. Scammers extort money and personal data by sending fake documents.

Cyberpolice warned about fraud with first-time issued driver's licenses

A driver's license issued for the first time for two years is not sent by mail. If it is offered to be processed online, it is fraud. This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that advertisements are currently appearing on social networks promising to "process a driver's license online, without being present at the TSC" and send it by mail.

This is fraud! Scammers extort money and personal data, and in return send fake documents with no legal force

- law enforcement officers warn.

It is explained that the first driver's license is issued only in person at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center after successfully passing the practical exam and presenting a passport.

"Neither by mail nor by power of attorney - it is impossible. Postal delivery is only available for the exchange or restoration of a license, if it is already in the Driver's Cabinet and Diia. The use of forged documents is criminal liability," the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified.

Recall

As of October 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers conducted more than 500,000 tests, but only 25% of driver candidates successfully passed the theoretical traffic rules exam on the first try.

How to get an international driver's license in five days: a tip from the Ministry of Internal Affairs21.07.25, 15:23 • 5937 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine