Cyberpolice warned about fraud with first-time issued driver's licenses

A driver's license issued for the first time for two years is not sent by mail. If it is offered to be processed online, it is fraud. This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that advertisements are currently appearing on social networks promising to "process a driver's license online, without being present at the TSC" and send it by mail.

This is fraud! Scammers extort money and personal data, and in return send fake documents with no legal force - law enforcement officers warn.

It is explained that the first driver's license is issued only in person at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center after successfully passing the practical exam and presenting a passport.

"Neither by mail nor by power of attorney - it is impossible. Postal delivery is only available for the exchange or restoration of a license, if it is already in the Driver's Cabinet and Diia. The use of forged documents is criminal liability," the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified.

Recall

As of October 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers conducted more than 500,000 tests, but only 25% of driver candidates successfully passed the theoretical traffic rules exam on the first try.

How to get an international driver's license in five days: a tip from the Ministry of Internal Affairs