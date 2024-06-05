NBU violates the rights of bank owners due to the fact that the regulator is removed from judicial control - lawyer

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6542 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84522 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146214 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163904 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111599 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42839 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61687 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107512 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63661 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206934 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220050 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6641 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22281 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111606 views
Actual
NBU violates the rights of bank owners due to the fact that the regulator is removed from judicial control - lawyer

NBU violates the rights of bank owners due to the fact that the regulator is removed from judicial control - lawyer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94326 views

The National Bank of Ukraine and the deposit guarantee fund violate the rights of bank owners, including the right to unhindered ownership of property, due to the lack of proper judicial control over their actions, which leads to potential abuses and the inability to effectively challenge the decision to withdraw banks from the market or liquidate them.

Due to the lack of proper judicial control over the National Bank of Ukraine and the deposit guarantee fund, they violate the rights of bank owners, including the peaceful possession of their property. The only way to protect the rights of shareholders of a liquidated bank is to apply to the court for damages. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Dmitry Tilipsky, a lawyer and adviser to EQUITY Law Firm.

Details

Recently, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court declared illegal and overturned the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the license and liquidate Concord bank. Thus, the bank's liquidation was declared illegal.

Now the legislator has essentially removed the NBU and the DGF from judicial control, prohibiting checking the legality of their actions to withdraw commercial banks from the market. Accordingly, the absence of such judicial control leads to abuses on the part of these authorities, violating the fundamental rights of the bank's owners, including the right to peaceful possession of their property. Broad discretion in authority without proper control is always a field of opportunity for violations,

Tilipsky thinks.

The lawyer explained that the latest radical reform of the banking legislation was the adoption of the law of Ukraine "on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning the improvement of banking regulation mechanisms". However, neither this law nor other legislative acts solved the existing problems and did not help to achieve a balance between protecting the rights of depositors and the state on the one hand and the rights of bona fide shareholders of banks on the other.

This law significantly restricted shareholders in protecting their rights in cases related to the withdrawal of commercial banks from the market, appealing against procedures for the introduction of temporary administration and liquidation of banks. In particular, the grounds for judicial review of decisions of the NBU and the DGF were narrowed, and the use of certain methods of protection that could be effective was limited.

Also, according to this law, the procedure for withdrawing a bank from the market cannot be stopped or canceled even if a corresponding Court decision is received, which would establish the illegality of individual decisions of the NBU and the DGF.

Therefore, even if the NBU mistakenly introduces a temporary administration/liquidation of a bank that is financially capable and meets the standards, such a decision cannot be stopped and canceled. Of course, from the point of view of protecting the interests of persons affected by the results of illegal actions of the NBU and the DGF, this is unacceptable,

Tilipsky noted.

In addition, according to him, the current version of the law of Ukraine "on the deposit guarantee system of individuals" also contains gaps in legislative regulation in the field of withdrawal of an insolvent bank from the market and its liquidation in the context of legal relations between its shareholders and the regulator.

The only way to protect the bank's shareholders, which is proposed by the current legislation, is to file a claim for compensation for damage caused by illegal actions of the NBU and the DGF,

Tilipsky noted.

The lawyer stressed that everyone whose rights have been violated has the right to an effective remedy, which will have the greatest effect. That is, an adequate restoration of the violated right must be ensured.

One of the most effective ways is to restore the bank's functioning and return it to its shareholders (owners) in the form of illegal procedures for withdrawing the bank from the market as of the time of introduction,

Tilipsky added.

In his opinion, the legislation on the withdrawal of banks from the market should be reviewed and ensure the rights of everyone: the bank, depositors and the state.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. So, since February 24, 2022, the liquidation process has been started for 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks, but also profitable institutions were liquidated and revoked-We are talking about Concord bank. The process of revoking a banking institution's license takes place without a court order. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks can appeal the decision of the regulator - the NBU, after it makes a decision to liquidate the bank, however, in general, the process of withdrawing a banking institution from the market, if it is launched, is irrevocable.

In addition, the issue of conducting liquidation of a profitable bank has not been resolved in Ukraine. As stated by co-owner of Concord bank Elena Sosedka, at the time of the regulator's announcement of the decision to liquidate the bank, there were enough highly liquid assets in the financial institution to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the bank's liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising