Russian shelling of Druzhkivka: number of casualties and scale of destruction
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the evening shelling of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, 7 civilians were injured. 7 apartment buildings were damaged, reported the head of the OVA Vadim Filashkin.
Another 7 injured in Donetsk region - this time in Druzhkivka. The city came under enemy fire late this evening.
According to him, preliminary data indicates that 7 apartment buildings were damaged due to Russian strikes.
Recall
Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the region on Saturday evening. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure was damaged, and there may be restrictions on gas and heating supply.
