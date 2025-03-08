Russians attacked Sumy with three drones: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Three drone attacks occurred in the city of Sumy, one of which led to a fire in the area. Damage to the roof of a residential building has been recorded, but there are no casualties.
Russian troops attacked Sumy with three drones, a fire occurred in an open area, damage to the roof of a residential building was recorded, there are no casualties reported so far, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday via Telegram, writes UNN.
In Sumy, there were two hits by UAVs. As a result of one, a fire broke out in an open area. The other did not detonate, but there is damage to the roof of a residential building. There are no casualties reported so far.
And later added about "another 'arrival' of a UAV in the city".
The consequences are being clarified.
