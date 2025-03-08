In Sumy region Russians targeted a school in Okhtyrka with drones: the scale of destruction was shown
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian drones struck a school in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. The educational institution, swimming pool, and school bus were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Russian drones attacked a secondary school in Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, damaging the educational institution, swimming pool, and school bus, with no casualties reported, the Sumy RMA and the National Police in the region said on Saturday, showing photos of the aftermath, reports UNN.
Details
According to the police, last night the enemy carried out an airstrike using strike drones on a residential area of the city.
Today, March 8, last night the enemy attacked the city of Okhtyrka. As a result of two drone strikes on one of the secondary schools, the premises of the educational institution, the swimming pool building, garage, and school bus were damaged. There are no fatalities or injuries reported.
Russia launched 3 missiles and 145 drones at Ukraine: a cruise "Iskander" and 79 drones were shot down08.03.25, 09:17 • 17728 views