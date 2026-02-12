NBU revealed reasons for inflation slowdown in January

$43.090.06
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 11525 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 21024 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 16935 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 17105 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 17816 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 25494 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 18120 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21412 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35352 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25098 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Popular news
Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the USFebruary 11, 06:54 PM • 3070 views
Four dead and three wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region after enemy strikesFebruary 11, 09:26 PM • 4678 views
Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the statePhotoFebruary 11, 09:59 PM • 3018 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city12:39 AM • 10538 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 2942 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 25492 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 23194 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 25337 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 35351 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 47628 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 11795 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 14167 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 15821 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 17873 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 33899 views
NBU revealed reasons for inflation slowdown in January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The National Bank of Ukraine explained the slowdown in inflation in January by a decrease in labor market imbalances and increased competition. Further inflation slowdown is predicted, but at a slower pace due to destruction in the energy sector.

NBU revealed reasons for inflation slowdown in January

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) explained the slowdown in inflation in January. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the actual indicators of general and core inflation were close to the NBU's January forecast trajectory, while the slowdown in inflation was facilitated by:

  • reduction of imbalances in the labor market;
    • preservation of secondary effects from high yields last year;
      • increased competition from certain imported products, particularly meat and dairy products.

        As a result of these factors, the rate of price growth for processed products and services decreased somewhat faster than expected. At the same time, the slowdown in the growth of administratively regulated prices was less rapid. In addition, there were signs of increased price pressure from raw food products

        - the NBU stated.

        They predict that in the coming months, a further slowdown in inflation is expected, but at a slower pace, partly due to the consequences of large-scale destruction in the energy sector.

        "The NBU's monetary policy will help limit fundamental price pressure to bring inflation back to target within the policy horizon," the National Bank assured.  

        Recall

        According to the State Statistics Service, in January of this year, inflation in the consumer market in Ukraine compared to December amounted to 0.7%, and compared to January 2025 - 7.4%.

        Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper09.01.26, 15:30 • 34236 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        EconomyFinance
        Energy
        War in Ukraine
        Electricity