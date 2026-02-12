NBU revealed reasons for inflation slowdown in January

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) explained the slowdown in inflation in January. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the actual indicators of general and core inflation were close to the NBU's January forecast trajectory, while the slowdown in inflation was facilitated by:

reduction of imbalances in the labor market;

preservation of secondary effects from high yields last year;

increased competition from certain imported products, particularly meat and dairy products.

As a result of these factors, the rate of price growth for processed products and services decreased somewhat faster than expected. At the same time, the slowdown in the growth of administratively regulated prices was less rapid. In addition, there were signs of increased price pressure from raw food products - the NBU stated.

They predict that in the coming months, a further slowdown in inflation is expected, but at a slower pace, partly due to the consequences of large-scale destruction in the energy sector.

"The NBU's monetary policy will help limit fundamental price pressure to bring inflation back to target within the policy horizon," the National Bank assured.

Recall

According to the State Statistics Service, in January of this year, inflation in the consumer market in Ukraine compared to December amounted to 0.7%, and compared to January 2025 - 7.4%.

