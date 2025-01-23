NBU forecasts inflation to slow to 8.4% this year

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92396 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100852 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108802 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
NBU forecasts inflation to slow to 8.4% this year

NBU forecasts inflation to slow to 8.4% this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26010 views

The NBU forecasts inflation to decline to 8.4% in 2025 and 5% in 2026. Inflation is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2025, after which it will gradually slow down.

In 2025, inflation in Ukraine will peak in the second quarter, but, according to the National Bank, it will begin to slow down in the middle of the year. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

Thanks to the exhaustion of temporary factors of price pressure and the NBU's interest rate and exchange rate policy measures, inflation will slow to 8.4% in 2025 and to the 5% target in 2026,

- Pyshny said.

According to him, inflation is likely to continue to rise in the first months of 2025 due to the continued influence of both temporary factors, in particular the effects of last year's lower harvests, and fundamental factors, in particular pressure from business production costs. 

Inflation will peak in the second quarter, but will start to decline in the middle of the year.

Inflation is expected to decelerate to 8.4% by the end of 2025, and to the 5% target in 2026. This will be supported by the NBU's interest rate and exchange rate policies, as well as higher harvests, an improvement in the energy sector, a reduction in the fiscal deficit, and moderate external price pressures,

- He added.

Recall 

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its key policy rate on January 24 to 14.5%, a 1% increase over the previous rate.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

