Navy: there is one Russian ship in the Black Sea

According to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the following activity of enemy ships is observed in the waters of the Black, Azov and Mediterranean Seas, the Navy reported, UNN reports.

Details

There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are five enemy ships in the Mediterranean, four of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy continues to monitor the movement and activity of enemy ships, ensuring the security and defense of Ukraine's maritime borders.

