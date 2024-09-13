ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Navy: there is one Russian ship in the Black Sea

Navy: there is one Russian ship in the Black Sea

Kyiv

There is one Russian Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea. There are 5 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 4 of which have Kalibrs. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

According to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the following activity of enemy ships is observed in the waters of the Black, Azov and Mediterranean Seas, the Navy reported, UNN reports

Details

  • There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.
  • There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
  • There are five enemy ships in the Mediterranean, four of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy continues to monitor the movement and activity of enemy ships, ensuring the security and defense of Ukraine's maritime borders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

