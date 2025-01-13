Navy: Russia keeps one missile carrier in the Black Sea

As of 6 a.m. on January 13, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

No enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - is reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

It is also known that the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia during the day:

to the Black Sea - 0 vessels;

to the Sea of Azov - 0 vessels.

The military emphasized that Russia is once again violating the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems.