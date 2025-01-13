Navy: Russia keeps one missile carrier in the Black Sea

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 21335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140259 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123489 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131431 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131784 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167027 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160892 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104351 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113909 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 77710 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125526 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124037 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 73429 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 87912 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 140260 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167027 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160892 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178102 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133055 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150410 views
Actual
Navy: Russia keeps one missile carrier in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24894 views

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 7 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry 22 Kalibr missiles.

As of 6 a.m. on January 13, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

No enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 22 missiles

- is reported by the Ukrainian Navy.

It is also known that the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia during the day:

  • to the Black Sea - 0 vessels;
  • to the Sea of Azov - 0 vessels.

The military emphasized that Russia is once again violating the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems.

Image
Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea

Contact us about advertising