Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia keeps two missile carriers in the Black Sea

Enemy ships with Kalibr-type missiles have been spotted in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 12 missiles, the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 05/25/2025, missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles were recorded in the Black Sea. Russian ships are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, of which 2 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Sea of Azov - 6 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

